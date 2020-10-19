Local Democrats said they have a unified front to get their candidates, from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the top of the ballot to candidates for county commission and school board lower on the ticket, elected this fall.
State Reps. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, and Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, as well as Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair Jr. and Georgia Filipino Americans for Biden Chairman Bryan Ramos participated in a "Gwinnett Knows Joe" virtual press conference with Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden's Georgia campaign group on Monday. They tackled COVID-19 and it's impact on public health and local school systems, as well as Biden's work with the Latino community and women.
It was partially a criticism on President Donald Trump's leadership and policies, and part a promotion of the Democratic nominee's platform.
As far as support for Democrats up and down the ticket, however, they were unanimous that they a blue wave will wash through the county next month, building gains the Democratic Party made in Gwinnett two years ago.
And, Hutchinson said that wave can be attributed to an unlikely source: Trump himself.
"One thing we can say is, if you want to take a positive from the Trump presidency, is he woke a sleeping giant," Hutchinson said. "We have so many people — there are so many new people, so many new groups, so many new organizations who are just specifically focused on getting out the vote, getting enthusiasm and education to people who may not have voted before, or maybe voting regularly isn't a part of the family culture.
"I really see change on that level and I think that's what we needed so, in that respect, I have to thank Trump for doing this."
As the local Democrats discussed the unity they see within their party, they referenced reports that have emerged in recent days of Republicans, such as U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., distancing themselves from Trump in remarks to their supporters and the media.
"The candidates running on the Democratic ticket are absolutely unified from the top of the ticket on down," Moore said. "Unlike our Republican challengers, we are not embarrassed by the presidential candidate that we are running on this ticket with, and so there is coordination up and down the ballot and there is incredible enthusiasm at the local level, not just for coming out to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but to vote for Democrats up and down the ticket."
Hutchinson said a diverse group of people began mobilizing in local communities after Trump was elected president in 2016. Locally, several offices in Gwinnett, including two county commission seats, a school board seat, the solicitor general's office and several seats in the Gwinnett legislative delegation — flipped from Republicans to Democrats in the 2018 midterm election.
"I don't think a lot of people, particularly young people — who are out and are unified and who are Black, White, Asian, Latino, male, female, LGBTQ — we're all together, marching, getting out the vote, making sure our neighbors are voting and are registered and excited," Hutchinson said. "I definitely feel that from all areas ...
"There's no negativity on our side. Like Rep. Moore said, we're not embarrassed by our nominee. It's really exciting and it's something I've never felt before."
On local issues, Marin said many members of the local Latino community know and trust Biden to understand their situation when dealing with issues such as immigration.
The longtime state legislator, and chairman of the Gwinnett House Delegation, pointed to programs created during President Barack Obama's administration, when Biden served as vice-president, as evidence as to why he feels Biden is better equipped than Trump to handle issues facing the Latino community. One of the programs Marin highlighted was the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.
"(Then-Vice President Joe Biden) backed reforms that would have established a path to citizenship, and when Congress failed to pass them, the Obama-Biden administration created and then expanded the DACA program to give dreamers a chance to pursue their life without fear of deportation," Marin said.
"We know Joe will be ready to work for the Latino community on Day One and will send to Congress a bill for legislative immigration reform that will modernize our immigration system and give nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants a road map to citizenship."
Meanwhile, Blair said school districts have had to figure out reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic on their own because of a coherent plan from the federal government. The pandemic will also hit those districts financially because of its impact on the economy.
"Several school districts have had to dip into their rainy day funds in order to just keep the schools running, and that will continue to be the case next year," Blair said. "We know Joe Biden has a plan for how he will address COVID-19, which will in turn allow school districts to have the funds necessary to operate, and we're looking forward to just a general investment in public education, where he has doubled his investment, his proposed investment, in Title I schools."
For the next two weeks, however, local Democrats are focusing their efforts on turning out the vote and helping Biden win Gwinnett County, the state of Georgia and perhaps the presidency itself.
"Gwinnett County will deliver the state of Georgia to Joe Biden," Moore said.
