Gwinnett County Public School’s newest high school launched a Key Club with support from Kiwanis International.
Kiwanis International chartered the McClure Health Science High School chapter of Key Club, according to a press release.
Kiwanis Club of Duluth/Norcross, the sponsoring organization, hosted a virtual induction for eleven members of McClure’s new club. McClure Assistant Principal Shanti Howard presented a Key Club banner to teacher and adviser Karen Achille and student member Valery Zamora-Bernal. Kiwanis Club of Duluth/Norcross President Gary Martin and adviser Virginia Kaler participated in the induction of the Key Club.
McClure Health Science High School Key Club officers are President Taelynn Walton, Vice President Mariame Barrywright, Secretary Shirley Licona and Treasurer Kelly Xie.
Key Club is the oldest and largest student-led community service organization in the world. It teaches leadership through service to others.
According to the Georgia Key Club website, there were 14 active Key Clubs at public and private schools in Gwinnett County, prior to the launch of the McClure Health Science High School Key Club.
The ceremony is the final step in chartering a new student-run Key Club a school, according to the club’s website. The organization operates with core values of leadership, caring, character building and inclusiveness.
McClure Health Science High School opened in Gwinnett County Public Schools at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. The school is part of a theme-oriented concept for curriculum. Curriculum at McClure centers on a health science theme.
