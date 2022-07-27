Mill Creek High School graduate Ashley Coque, center in left photo, and Peach Ridge High School graduate Alexander Onyiuke, right in right photo were this year’s recipients of Vic Egidi Scholarships from Lawrenceville-based Knights of Columbus Council 13052
Two Gwinnett County high school graduates are getting some help paying for college from the Knights of Columbus Council at St. Lawrence Church in Lawrenceville.
Council 13052 recently announced Ashley Coque and Alexander Onyiuke are this year’s recipients of the Vic Egidi Scholarships. Coque is a Mill Creek High School graduate who plans to study business at Emory University while Onyiuke is a Peachtree Ridge High School graduate who plans to study computer science at Georgia State University.
The scholarships are named for lifetime Knights of Columbus and St. Lawrence Catholic Church parishioner Victor Marco Egidi, who was also an educator, Navy veteran and member of the Knights of Columbus’ Fourth Degree Assembly.
The scholarship was established by Council 13052 in Egidi’s memory in 2013.
Students must write an essay that highlights their character, aspirations and life objectives to be considered for the scholarship.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
