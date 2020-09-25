The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District had expected to see a big surge in COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett County in the wake of Labor Day.
Prior to the holiday at the beginning of this month, state and local health officials had been expressing concerns that Georgia would see a post-Labor Day holiday rise in new COVID-19 cases since rises were seen after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.
Instead of big rises, however, the numbers for new cases continued to decline only to show a gradual upward trend in recent days.
“I really expected the cases to be increased by now after Labor Day if we were going to see a bump in cases,” Dr. Audrey Arona, the health director for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District, said. “We’re watching this really closely and realizing that there is a delay in reporting so we’re not out of the woods yet for Labor Day.”
As of Saturday afternoon, Gwinnett’s two-week new case total was 1,449 and its two-week incidence rate was 149 for every 100,000 residents. The county has, so far, seen a total of 27,296 reported cases, 402 deaths and 2,670 hospitalizations.
The overall incidence rate, reflecting all cases reported in Gwinnett since March, is 2,810.7 cases for every 100,000 residents.
That is up from a two-week new case total of 1,437 new reported cases and a two-week incidence rate of 148 cases for every 100,000 residents reported by the state on Friday. That was itself up from the two-week total of 1,426 and a two-week incidence rate of 147 cases for every 100,000 residents seen on Thursday.
One positive sign Arona said local health officials have seen is a decline in two-week and daily positivity rates.
“Our 14-day overall positivity is 5.2% and that’s down from 6.9% from the previous reporting period,” she said on Friday. “We (also) look at our specimen collection site positivity rates for any given day, and we have had some rates where the positivity is less than 5%.”
But Arona is tempering her optimism about the numbers because fall officially started this past week and that is when other coronaviruses typically begin to rise.
She said the health department is urging Gwinnettians to get their flu vaccine for this year, and to continue mitigation efforts, such as wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.
“We’re really pushing the flu vaccine and trying to really push a message that people don’t become complacent with the preventive measures that we all know work against this virus,” Arona said. “There’s always a danger of that when the numbers decrease and people become more lax in their adherence to those things, so again our message is really to just push those preventive messages that we’ve had all along ...
“So far, our trends are really good and we’re following that data really closely, and we’re encouraged by that, but we want it to continue.”
The two-week new case total for all of Georgia is 21,470 and the state’s two-week incidence rate is 198 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Overall, since March, Georgia has seen a total of 313,873 cases, 6,914 deaths, 28,153 hospitalizations and 5,176 ICU admissions.
