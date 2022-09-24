Gwinnett County residents who are looking for help with housing issues will be able to find some assistance at an event scheduled to take place in Lawrenceville next month.
The Gwinnett Housing Corporation, Lawrenceville Housing Authority and LiveNorcross are teaming up to host a bilingual housing expo from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Central Gwinnett High School. The event is designed to help people who are facing issues such as eviction, financial help with home repairs or down payment assistance. They will also be able to learn about home ownership opportunities during the expo.
“Even with a recovering labor market, rising inflation and record-high rents are still causing severe financial hardships for many of our residents,” Gwinnett Housing Corporation and Lawrenceville Housing Authority Executive Director Lejla Prljaca said. “In fact, Georgia rent increases were sixth highest in the country with some Gwinnett cities experiencing 60% rent increases just in the past 12 months. Our goal with this event is to bring much needed housing resources to the community to ensure all families are aware of the services available to them.”
Organizations and agencies that will be participating in the expo include: Catholic Charities; Gwinnett Housing Corporation; Habitat Gwinnett; HomeFirst Gwinnett/Project Reset; Metro Fair Housing; New American Funding; Rudhil Companies; Gwinnett Coalition; Georgia Center for Opportunity; Family Promise; Legal Aid Gwinnett; Home of Hope; Positive Impact/Safe Place; Partnership Against Domestic Violence; NACA; and Pure One Realty Group.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
