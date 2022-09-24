Gwinnett Housing Corporation logo

The Gwinnett Housing Corporation, Lawrenceville Housing Authority and LiveNorcross are teaming up to host a bilingual housing expo on Oct. 15 at Central Gwinnett High School.

 Photo: Gwinnett Housing Corporation / Facebook

Gwinnett County residents who are looking for help with housing issues will be able to find some assistance at an event scheduled to take place in Lawrenceville next month.

The Gwinnett Housing Corporation, Lawrenceville Housing Authority and LiveNorcross are teaming up to host a bilingual housing expo from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Central Gwinnett High School. The event is designed to help people who are facing issues such as eviction, financial help with home repairs or down payment assistance. They will also be able to learn about home ownership opportunities during the expo.

