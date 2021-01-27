Both superintendents who oversee schools in Gwinnett County are among the 11 metro Atlanta school chiefs who are asking Gov. Brian Kemp to move up the place of teachers and school system staff in the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks and Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs were among the Metro Regional Education Service Agency leaders who sent a letter to Kemp asking him to move educators from Phase IB of the vaccine rollout to Phase 1A. Wilbanks and other superintendents were set to meet with Kemp virtually late Wednesday morning.
One issue that emerged, as Wilbanks talked to the Daily Post about the request on Wednesday, is the possibility that the vaccine won't be available once educator's opportunity to get vaccinated came up in Phase 1B.
"I certainly want to make the vaccine possible for teachers who want it and I was in a meeting at the Governor's Mansion last week where this was talked about and it's not a matter of what group you're necessarily in," Wilbanks told the Daily Post on Wednesday. "It's a matter, really now more than ever, of 'Is vaccine available?'
"I don't know if they've got enough vaccine to do everyone in 1A, much less 1B. We found out yesterday or the day before that a lot of the vaccine that they thought was ordered by the previous administration didn't get ordered and that seems to be the concern now is that no matter where you stack up, is there going to be enough for the time that people want it, which is now?"
The letter from the superintendents comes after 13 school board members from six districts around metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County Board of Education members Tarece Johnson and Karen Watkins, sent their own letter to Kemp asking him to prioritize educators in the vaccine rollout. There have been a growing number of educators in the metro area who have died from COVID-19.
"While most sectors of our economy have strong voices to champion their perspectives, we stand as champions for the men and women who dedicate their lives to educating our students," the school board members wrote. "COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the importance of our public schools, and we urgently call for the following actions to promote safer face-to-face instruction."
There has been a high demand already seen in the vaccine rollout, with frontline health care workers, emergency responders and Georgians over 65 already eligible to receive the vaccine by appointment. That has led to complaints from people who have said they experienced struggles getting appointments to get a vaccine as they fill up quickly after they are made available.
Wilbanks said more than 60% of GCPS teachers said in a survey that they want to get vaccinated once they are eligible. District spokeswoman Sloan Roach said the school system is still evaluating the results of the survey, however.
In addition to Wilbanks and Downs, the other metro area school chiefs calling on Kemp to move teachers and district staff to Phase 1A include: Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring; Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley; Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale; City Schools of Decatur Superintendent David Dude; DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris; Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden; Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney; Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera; and Rockdale County Schools Superintendent Terry Oatts.
"As superintendents, we hear each day from families who implore us to not return to a full virtual model," the superintendents wrote in their letter to the governor. "Likewise, we hear each day from teachers who are scared about the threat of COVID-19 to them and their loved ones. At its heart, a school is a group of students and a group of educators; the magic that happens depends on both groups being together.
"We need your help because our ability to remain open depends significantly on our staff feeling safe and staying healthy. The longer we delay in vaccinating our teachers and school staff, the more we risk having to close our doors once again. The educators in our districts have given tirelessly in time, effort and dedication, especially during the pandemic. We ask you to recognize their value and importance to our communities and our state."
But, while the superintendents and school board members are focusing on convincing Kemp to prioritize teachers in the vaccine rollout, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., is working on convincing President Joe Biden to do the same thing.
Bourdeaux sent a letter to the president on Wednesday, telling him that teachers have died and others have quit their jobs because they were concerned about the health and safety of their families. In the letter, she referenced the death of Gwinnett County paraprofessional Maude Jones, who died earlier this month from COVID-19.
Jones was hospitalized with COVID-19 a few days before she was set to enter retirement, and her family has said it believes she was exposed to the disease at the school where she worked.
"In the 7th district, the COVID-19 safety standards as well as their enforcement varies significantly by school district — and even from school to school within a district," Bourdeaux wrote in the letter. "As a result, we have heard from many teachers and support staff who are afraid because they have been asked to put their health and lives on the line, and risk the health and lives of their families, to keep their jobs.
"I urge your administration to prioritize the vaccination of teachers and school support staff, as well as the development of clear guidelines for testing and contact tracing at schools. We also need clear federal guidelines strongly encouraging the use of masks on school property, safe building design, and safe practices in the school building and classroom."
