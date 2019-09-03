Laura Lord, a neonatologist at Emory Johns Creek and Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, remembers being a summer counselor at an Easter Seals camp when she met a 19-year-old girl with spina bifida.
She had a sharp memory. She could adeptly recall names, phone numbers and bible verses. Yet, the wheelchair-bound teenager didn't have access to school, so she was illiterate.
Before the American Disabilities Act, schools were not required to make their buildings and campuses accessible for disabled students. Easter Seals, an organization that supports children with disabilities and special needs by helping them live and play in their communities, fought hard for the American Disabilities Act, which went into effect in 1990.
As a college freshman, Lord saw firsthand the struggles some children faced and she became passionate about making sure all children are included and empowered.
“We were at a camp with no handicap facilities,” she said. "We were pushing wheelchairs through the woods and over rocky ground and having to build ramps into the cabins and bathrooms that weren’t equipped.”
Still, she said, kids made the most of the adapted camp activities that Easter Seals staff provided.
“Even if they were in a wheelchair blind or deaf, they still had fun,” Lord said.
Her experience at Easter Seals as a college student led her to becoming a doctor and board member with Easter Seals North Georgia.
Locally, Easter Seals has child development centers in Norcross and Winder. The North Georgia branch is focused on providing direct service to children with disabilities and special needs, reaching 44 counties in metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia. The organization's licensed therapists and teachers serve more than 5,000 children and their families.
As one of the only board members at Easter Seals North Georgia who experienced the summer programs at the ground level, Lord said she has peace of mind knowing donations and time are well spent at the organization.
Her job now as a board member is to share that wisdom and expose more people to Easter Seals to grow its donor base.
“I think it’s also about, ‘How do we recruit donors?’” she said. “I was one of the only people to see Easter Seals at the ground level. I try to convince board members what we’re doing, the time we’re spending … We’re not just reviewing financials, we’re running and organization where kids are being taken care of when the resources are limited for kids with disabilities.”
The Easter Seals board reaches out to corporations looking for ways their employees can get log hours of community service. Through business partnerships, 30-or-so employees can spend four hours at a function at a child care center or at a TopGolf outing or fun run. Those people are exposed to Easter Seals’ work and are, hopefully, impressed by it and share that message.
It’s an organic way to expand a donor base, Lord said.
“That partnership with businesses and organizations recruits lifetime donors or volunteers,” she said. “We tell them, ‘It’s not only your dollars. Your time is appreciated as well.’”
Lord, a Marietta native who lives in Peachtree Corners, said her experience at Easter Seals helped confirm her desire to pursue a career as a doctor. As a neonatologist, she cares for sick newborns.
She also carried on with her desire to help special needs children.
“You don’t have to have everything perfect for kids to have a good time,” Lord said. “That was reassuring to me, and that was how I knew what I wanted to do.”