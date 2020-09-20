Members of local Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution recently participated in the 239th Anniversary Battle of Eutaw Springs ceremonies.
The event in South Carolina was held both in-person and virtually on Sept. 5.
Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution past president John Goodwin and his daughters, Claire Bingham and Laura McAulay, placed ceremonial wreaths at the site in memory of the people who fought at and died at the battle. Bingham and McAulay are members of the Philadelphia Winn Daughters of the American Revolution chapter.
Meanwhile, Elisha Winn Society Children of the American Revolution Second Vice-President Noah Tindall attended the event virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.