The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution and the Elisha Winn Society Children of the American Revolution recently headed to Gainesville to help celebrate the 288th birthday of America’s first president.
The Georgia Washington birthday event was held Feb. 22 at the George Washington Monument with a color guard presentation and the laying of a ceremonial wreath. The Georgia State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution militia served as the color guard for the event.
