A Buford High School Class of 2012 graduate Alton Grose, Regional Manager for Perimeter Roofing, along with former Buford student, Chad Henderson, presented checks to pay off the outstanding lunch balances on the student accounts of three Buford City Schools on Wednesday.
The representatives for the Lawrenceville-based company delivered checks to Buford Elementary School, Buford Academy and Buford Senior Academy as a representative of Perimeter Roofing on Wednesday. The total exceeded $1,800.
Grose said Perimeter Roofing has paid forward lunch debts for students at 67 schools.
"Everybody needs help," Grose said. "It doesn't matter the school, the size, the football teams — whatever the case may be — it's all about the kids and they're our future."
Todd Price, CEO of Perimeter Roofing and a 2003 graduate of Parkview High School, has previously paid off debts at Harmony Elementary, Dacula Elementary, Meadowcreek Elementary, Pharr Elementary, Brookwood Elementary, Britt Elementary and Head Elementary.
Buford City Schools does not participate in an alternative meal program an all students receive the same lunch regardless of their ability to pay, a school system spokesperson said.
"We're excited they're able to come out and help service our students and make sure they're well-fed," Buford City Schools nutrition director Megan Gower said.