Community and elected leaders from around Gwinnett County will put on their dancing shoes on Saturday night to raise money for an organization that does a host of community outreach efforts, including working with teenagers to help them find paths toward careers and college educations.
The first-ever Dancing Stars of Gwinnett event is a fundraiser for Gwinnett Chatt Outreach. It will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, which is located on the Lawrenceville Square.
“It’s just like the TV show, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ so people are buying tickets to come out for the event itself, but also every dancer is raising money on their own,” Gwinnett Chatt Outreach founder Ryan Cox said. “They all have a goal of raising at least $3,000 and so they are all out soliciting donations because we will have a trophy.
“So, not only will there be trophies for the actual dancing, but there’s also a trophy for the person who raises the most money.”
The “dancing stars” include Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Tarece Johnson, Lawrenceville City Councilwoman Marlene Taylor Crawford, State Rep. Park Cannon, Preface Project founder and Gwinnett library board member JT Wu, attorneys BT Parker and Helen Kim, Lawrenceville Police Officer Terrence Barnes, Gwinnett Chatt Outreach Board Member Catherine Hardrick, Nvestfit President Samuel Richmond and his wife, Melanie. A Paul Duke STEM High School student is also expected to be one of the dancers.
Celebrity judges include Lawrenceville City Councilman Austin Thompson; state Rep. Dewey McClain; Ms. Georgia, LaCrisha Burton Saba; attorney Antonio Molina; state Senate candidate Nabilah Islam; and business and leadership coach Jeimy Arias.
Tickets are being sold through the Aurora Theatre’s website, auroratheatre.com, and seats that are left cost $50.
Gwinnett Chatt Outreach is a three-year-old organization that does outreach in the community. Some of its efforts include distributing box fans and fresh food to residents who are less fortunate, but a major part of its work involves helping teenagers prepare for their lives after high school.
One of the organization’s biggest programs is its Bridging the Gap program where teenagers are taken “behind the scenes” at various businesses in the county so they can learn about possible career paths.
“If you ask most teenagers, especially teenage boys, and everybody (say they are) going to be a professional athlete,” Cox said. “And, so what I’m trying to show them is, ‘Hey, there are other jobs besides being a professional athlete or entertainer or something like that.’
“So, we’ve worked with, like, the Georgia Swarm or the Atlanta Gladiators and we go and we see the other jobs besides just the other athletes. We get to learn what positions are with that company and what makes the team work.”
The organization also works with teens to get them on college tours, and to see what they want to do when they become adults.
But, Cox teased there are some new outreach efforts coming up.
“I’m going to be making the announcements of some of the things we’re going to be doing at the (Dancing Stars of Gwinnett) fundraiser itself,” Cox said.
