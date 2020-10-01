A group of volunteers known as ASEZ WAO — a young adult volunteer group known as “Save the Earth From A to Z” — recently donated more than 200 containers of disinfectant wipes and 250 handmade face masks to teachers at Meadowcreek High School.
The group is affiliated with the World Mission Society Church of God.
“We want to acknowledge the hard work that teachers do across the board. 2020 has been a challenge for everyone, so as we remember those on the front lines, we would like to show appreciation for teachers who put forth much effort to ensure children maintain their sense of normalcy during this abnormal time,” the group said. “They are truly heroes to the children they care for and the parents that rely on them.”
Some of the areas the group focuses on include social service, awareness-raising, victim relief and environmental protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.