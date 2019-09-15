Karen Allen’s charming accent of a southern debutante cracked smiles on Buford Senior Academy students’ faces. That’s not her natural voice — she’s originally from New Jersey — but the voice of the protagonist in her children’s book series, “The Couth Fairy.”
As she read the third installment of the series to Buford students — “The Couth Fairy Goes to School” — the southern fairy godmother reprimands a student, A.J., for a variety of offenses: making a mess in the school cafeteria, running throug￼h a crowded hallway, bullying a student and cheating on his test.
At the end of each rant, the Couth Fairy reminds him to mind his “mann-uhs,” staying true to the character’s voice. “The Couth Fairy” and her other series “The Awesome Opossum” and “The Beautiful Bear” set out to introduce children to skills that will help them manage their emotions in a healthy way for themselves and others, while also teaching empathy.
“I thought, ‘Who wouldn’t love a southern fairy who teaches manners?’” Allen said. “That series, ‘The Couth Fairy,’ and my second series, which is new, really have to do with the social-emotional learning of these kids.”
Allen, a former second-grade teacher at Dacula Middle School, got her inspiration for the Couth Fairy series from her own experiences as an elementary school teacher. She also felt that she had a perspective to offer as a teacher and a mom. Those things, she said, brought her to write children’s books that parents, grandparents and students could all gain from.
Her first published book was the original “Couth Fairy” installment in 2010.
“I loved my students, but they were gross,” Allen said. “Then I had my own kids, and they were also gross.”
Words and witty lines from the sassy fairy godmother poured out of Allen’s mind, but the book sat on her desk in the form of a manuscript for several years. She needed to find an illustrator and a publisher. In the meantime, Allen was busy with a talk show called “Talk of the Town” on Winder’s local TV station and a radio show called “Acquire the Fire,” which took more of an inspirational tone than the mostly informational talk show.
It wasn’t until she and her family moved to Middle Georgia that Allen was re-inspired to publish “The Couth Fairy.”
“I said, ‘Why don’t you put this out and let’s see what happens?’” said her husband Lindsey Allen, who is the Buford High School principal.
Karen Allen broadcasted excerpts of her book on Facebook and Jaclyn Sloan, who met Karen Allen in an adult softball league, was the first to respond with interest in being an illustrator. The two have worked together on all of Karen Allen’s children’s projects.
“The rest is kind of history,” Lindsey Allen said. “People in Middle Georgia ate it up.”
The later editions of the series stemmed from ideas from the minds of children and teachers she read to. What if parents broke the Couth Fairy’s rules? How about a passage regarding how students should treat their special needs classmates?
Karen Allen opened the Buford Senior Academy audience up for questions. Students asked questions such as how she comes up with ideas and how long it takes her to write — a matter of days for children’s’ books but a year for one of her most recent, more mature books. Buford Senior Academy fifth grader Hallie Walsh said she wants to work with animals, but also felt inspired by Karen Allen’s confidence and candor when answering Buford students’ questions.
“I liked her acting out the things and the voices that she did,” she said. “It would actually be fun to be an author or a writer.”
Karen Allen has ventured into mature themes. One of her first projects was a book about dating as a young adult. She published a book in 2018 called “Little Miss Less-Than-Perfect: Why Women Dabble in the Art of Comparison” which sometimes candidly and humorously details the “comparison trap” that can influence young women. It still has the illustrated cover of one of her children’s books, and she said the themes don’t necessarily exclude elementary or middle-school aged girls.
“That’s when it starts,” Allen said. “It starts super young and we start comparing ourselves to each other, and it’s just a trap.”
Whether her next project is a book for children, young adults or parents expect the theme to continue to be inspirational or self-improving in nature.
“I thought maybe I had something to say to help someone else,” she told students. “I’ll keep doing that until I have nothing else to say.”