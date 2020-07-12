To mark the 125th anniversary of the national Children of the American Revolution program, otherwise known as C.A.R., members of the Elisha Winn Society chapter of the program decided to help their fellow kids.
The local society recently conducted a Kids Helping Kids program where members collected 1,400 items, weighing a total of 800 pounds, for Village of Hope summer lunch program for kids. The Elisha Win C.A.R. partnered with the Philadelphia Winn Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution on the effort.
The items collected will help feed more than 275 kids.
Anyone who would like to make an additional donation to the Village of Hope program can take it to Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. They can also learn more about the program by visiting www.villageofhopelawrenceville.org.
The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution was established in 1895, and it is the oldest patriotic youth organization in the U.S., according to officials affiliated with the Elisha Winn Society of the group.
Members of the organization learn leadership, parliamentary procedure and standard of protocol at meetings as well as by serving as delegates at local, state and national conferences.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Children of the American Revolution can visit www.nscar.org.
