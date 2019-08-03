CanCare Atlanta plans a unique charity event that aims to give back to the community and raise money for a worthy cause at Maverick’s Cantina, 11030 Medlock Bridge Road, in Johns Creek noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 17.
All are invited to attend the event, which will feature live music, prize wheel, raffles, giveaways and more. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. The price of tickets includes a donation to CanCare Atlanta, meal by Mavericks and unlimited chips and salsa.
“Cancer can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be lonely,” said Neal Kuhlhorst, president of the Atlanta chapter of CanCare, based in Johns Creek.
The national cancer organization supports cancer patients and their caregivers through a network of volunteers.
“CanCare Atlanta has trained 130 cancer survivors and caregivers to provide emotional support and hope to cancer patients and caregivers,” Kuhlhorst said. “If you have cancer or know someone who has, you can make a difference in Johns Creek and beyond by attending Fiesta of Hope. It is a community event which will aid CanCare Atlanta in fulfilling its mission of providing ‘a survivor by the side’ to cancer patients and their caregivers.”
Maverick’s owner operator Greg Hohman said he was inspired by CanCare: “One meeting with CanCare, and hearing the testimony of just a few, brought a tear to my eyes. It was clear this would be a most worthy cause.”
CanCare’s focus is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. It was founded in 1990 in Houston. The local chapter partners with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, where CanCare volunteers visit patients in the hospital and infusion center.
Anyone experiencing cancer can be matched with a CanCare volunteer through the CanCare website www.cancare.org, or call 888-461-0028. Volunteers may also apply through the website. CanCare provides all services at no charge.
For more details and ticket information for the Fiesta of Hope, go to maverickscantina.com/cancare.