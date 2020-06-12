Four local chambers of commerce are urging state senators to pass a Georgia hate crimes bill that was drafted by state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, and has been sitting in the Georgia Senate for more than a year.
The Gwinnett Chamber, Korean-American Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta-Georgia, the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Chinese Business Association of Atlanta jointly called for the bill's passage on Friday. Georgia is one of only a handful of states that does not have a hate crime law on the books.
“The Gwinnett Chamber believes this legislation is consistent with our values, lays the groundwork for additional legislation and discussions, and furthers a climate that encourages economic investment to recruit and retain businesses,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said in a statement.
Although the Georgia House of Representatives moved quickly to pass the bill in March 2019, it has not yet received a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
There are only 11 days left in the 2020 legislative session, which resumes Monday. If the bill is not passed by the Senate by the end of the session, which is also the end of the 2019-2020 legislative term, then it dies and would have to be refiled in 2021.
“Hate crimes are a nonpartisan issue,” Gwinnett Chamber Vice Chair of Public Policy Dean Collins said. “We as a community recognize the need to stand together in the equal and fair treatment of all people.
"The Gwinnett Chamber board issuing this statement sends a strong signal to our constituents that we are engaged and fully supportive in moving forward a hate crimes bill. I’m hopeful that our lawmakers will make a hard push to get this critically important legislation passed.”
There has been bipartisan pressure on senators from their counterparts in the Georgia House of Representatives to pass the bill. The legislation gained a renewed focus in light of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an African-American who was shot to death in a street in Brunswick. Three white men have been charged in connection with Arbery's death.
At a recent hearing in that case, an investigator said one of the men accused of shooting Arbery allegedly used a racial slur immediately after the shooting.
There is speculation that Georgia senators are looking at amending the hate crimes bill before moving it out of committee. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recently signaled his support for passage of a hate crimes bill, but indicated he felt Efstration's bill needed some work.
Efstration, however, recently told the Daily Post there was no reason to delay a vote on the bill to consider amendments.
“Any attempt to further delay consideration of the bill or to amend the bill is really just an effort to defeat the measure," the state representative said.
