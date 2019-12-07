A few weeks after employees with the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office announced they had launched a Go Fund Me to help pay for a new, accessible van for a South Gwinnett High School graduate, a group of Snellville civil servants and businessmen have offered him a temporary solution.
Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead, owner of Soesbe’s Garage in Loganville, offered motivational speaker Que Crane 24-7 care for the van, free of charge, while the fundraiser is ongoing.
“It’s all about stepping up to help,” John Soesbe, also an owner at Soesbe’s Garage, told Crane. “Like I told you, we’ve got your back.”
Crane experienced an injury during a high school football game in September 2007, which left him paralyzed. Crane and his family are driving the same accessible van now that they purchased shortly after his injury. He said it often requires repairs. Crane has worked on it so much himself referred to himself as a "van whisperer."
“I know how to talk to it to get it going,” Crane said. “I just keep trying to fix it … It’s so old, they don’t have parts for it anymore. I’ll just keep it rolling with it until the wheels fall off.”
Crane now travels to local schools for speaking engagements. He uses experiences from his troubled past and his life after his accident to advise and inspire students. After receiving an award from Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter for being a distinguished community member, some employees with the District Attorney's Office launched a fundraising campaign online.
Gwinnett DA legal assistant Stacie Ehasz and Managing Assistant District Attorney Sabrina Nizam broached the idea of providing support to Crane to Managing ADA Andrea Alabi.
It is estimated a new van will cost about $65,000. On Friday, the Go Fund Me campaign had raised more than $17,700.
“I’m inspired by my staff’s efforts to come together in such a positive way when so much of their job involves seeing the most negative aspects of the community,” Porter wrote in an email.