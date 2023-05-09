Snellville residents will soon be able to catch a bus, or use microtransit, to get around.
The city said it expects to see a new local route, which will connect downtown Snellville with the Indian Creek MARTA station in DeKalb County, as well as a new microtransit zone to begin this summer.
The new local route, which will be Route 70, is expected to begin in June. The microtransit zone is expected to begin in August.
The new route and the microtransit zone are part of a major expansion of the county’s transit system, Ride Gwinnett, that will also see transit service expanded to the Mall of Georgia area, more locations through southwest Gwinnett and an additional microtransit zone in the Lawrenceville area.
Gwinnett County has tried microtransit in Snellville before, as a pilot program in 2019. The success of that program prompted county leaders to look at doing it as a permanent service. It is a shared-ride, on demand transit service that picks people up where ever they are and takes them where they need to go within the microtransit zone. Rides will cost $3 and riders can use the MyStop app or call 770-822-5010 to schedule rides.
As for the new Route 70, it will run along U.S. Highway 78 and include stops along that corridor, including the Amazon fulfillment center on the Gwinnett-DeKalb county line. The cost to ride the local route will be $2.50 per trip, which is the same cost for other routes.
