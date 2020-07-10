Pre–Civil War Georgia is the setting for the first winner of the U.S. Selfies Book Awards.
On Saturday, June 27, Tim Westover, who resides in Georgia, was awarded the first U.S. Selfies Book Award from co-presenters Publishers Weekly and BookBrunch at the American Library Association’s national conference in Chicago for his book, “The Winter Sisters.”
“The Winter Sisters” is a Southern historical novel filled with folklore, medicine and miracles set in pre-Civil War Lawrenceville. It was published in August 2019.
The judges called Westover’s book “an absorbing, well-researched and beautifully written novel” set in antebellum Georgia.
“This is a brilliantly realized depiction of the conflict between new scientific theories and traditional herbal remedies, set in a small 19th-century community under threat of rabies,” said Jo Henry, managing director of BookBrunch U.K. and a juror for the awards.
“Will the superstitious townsfolk trust the new doctor or the three sisters —witches to some, healers to others — to cure them? With excellent sales and a sound marketing plan, Westover is a worthy winner.”
Unlike most awards, Tim received a cash prize of $1,000 in addition to the honor, plus a total of $7,500 in promotions from PW and Combined Book Exhibit.
The mission of the awards initiative is to discover new talent and reward the best self-published titles each year. The U.S. awards’ first year focused on adult fiction published during 2019. Future years are expected to include nonfiction and children’s books.
“Congratulations to Tim Westover on winning the first annual U.S. Selfies award,” Cevin Bryerman, executive vice president and publisher of Publishers Weekly, said. “‘The Winter Sisters’ makes an admirable contribution to the wealth of Southern literature.”
Westover previously donated $50,000 of the proceeds of “The Winter Sisters” to nonprofits, primarily to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, and recently, $2,200 to the Southeast Gwinnett Co-Op Ministry, as he is a believer in supporting the local community.
“I want to thank everyone who helped our neighbors in SE Gwinnett County by purchasing a copy of ‘The Winter Sisters,’” Westover said. “And I want to thank the team at the SE Gwinnett Co-Op for all the good work they are doing for our community.”
Visit www.timwestover.com for more information, or follow Westover on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timwestover and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/timwestoverauthor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.