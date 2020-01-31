Local author Tim Westover’s most recent book is set in the city in which he lives — Lawrenceville.
The book is Southern historical fiction titled “The Winter Sisters.” It was published in August 2019.
Although Westover lives in Lawrenceville now, “The Winter Sisters” shows off the research he’s conducted on local history, as it takes place in 1822.
“It’s an amalgamation of many weird stories, anecdotes, and ideas I found while walking up and down the streets and going through the library,” he said. “Bits and pieces that I found interesting and worth remembering, and I strung them together in a novel.”
In the book, the main character, Dr. Aubrey Waycross, has to find a way to combine his modern methods of medicine with those of the superstitious townsfolk who favor potions and witchcraft. Together, they try to find a cure for rabies, which at the time was incurable and fatal.
Unlike the book, however, Westover says his support of current day medicine is indisputable. In fact, all of the proceeds from “The Winter Sisters” will be donated to the Child Life department at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. To date, he has donated more than $37,000 to the hospital.
“I hope that people will think about the nature of belief,” Westover said about what he hopes readers take away from the book. “... Also, I hope that people will stop and think about the history that’s around them every day. There is a tremendous amount of history in any small town or little suburb – weird stories and folktales and legends hiding under streets that people speed past every day without thinking twice.”
A self-proclaimed “Yankee” who wound up living in Lawrenceville by accident, Westover has embraced the culture of the South and is raising his daughter to be a Southern eccentric. Like in the book, Westover says there’s really an Honest Alley where patent medicine sellers used to sell their cures, as well as a saloon mentioned in the story.
“I took these real-life places and events and put them into the story,” Westover said. “For themes of this novel, I couldn’t have asked for a better name for the Winter sisters’ home than ‘Hope Hollow,’ and I didn’t have to make that up. Hope Hollow was a town that faded away, and now it’s just some street name a few blocks from my house.”
“The Winter Sisters” is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Indiebound. Visit www.timwestover.com for more information.
