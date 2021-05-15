Local elected leaders had a simple request Friday night: include discussions on the contributions of Asian-Americans in U.S. history courses in Georgia schools.
The officials spoke during a program called "Why We Need To Include Asian-American History in K-12 Curriculum," which was hosted by The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Crime and held at the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta's center in Norcross. Speakers included state Sen. Michelle Au, state Reps. Sam Park and Pedro Marin, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Gwinnett County Board of Education members Karen Watkins and Tarece Johnson.
"For really far too long, we realize that the history of Asian-Americans in the United States has been overlooked, it's been ignored and it's been minimized," Au said. "Our faces are not seen and our stories are not heard. Our experiences are generally boiled down to stereotypes and the diversity within our communities tends to be homogenized.
"And, despite having a long history in the United States, Asian-Americans are constantly considered as being foreign, as others and told that we are less American than our friends and neighbors from other communities."
The discussion was the latest to be had on how the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community — also known as the AAPI community — fits into the broader community in America. Those conversations had been taking place for awhile, particularly in Gwinnett since two of its cities, Duluth and Suwanee have some of Georgia's largest Korean-American communities, while the county as a whole is also home to large Chinese, Vietnamese and Asian-Indian communities.
Those discussions gained new weight earlier this year after shootings at Asian-owned spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County, which spurred broader discussions about discrimination and acts of violence against Asian-Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Asian-American history is American history and it's time that the students in Georgia started to learn a little bit more about that history," Au said. "Asian-Americans are the fastest growing ethnic group in this country and it is well-past time that our students learn that we've been here really all along, since this country's inception."
Au said the history of Asian-Americans that is taught in schools should include the darker periods that are harder to talk about as well as the contributions made by members of the AAPI community to American society.
Panelists at the event discussed statistics that showed 42% of Americans who were asked to name a famous Asian-American could not do so, and of those who could, the most common responses were Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee. Students also discussed seeing classmates display a lack of knowledge about Asian culture, or even geography.
Watkins, who is both African-American and Asian-American and serves as the school board's vice-chairwoman, said about 10% of students in Gwinnett County Public Schools are of Asian descent.
"Having a culturally diverse curriculum is as important to me as a mother as it is to you," Watkins told attendees at the discussion event. "We have an opportunity here. We've started the discussion, we are hearing your voice.
"The opportunity is for you to help our school board to help our system through policy, to give you the culturally diverse curriculum you seek."
Watkins encouraged attendees to reach out to members of the school board about what they would like to see in the curriculum.
Meanwhile, Park said legislation is being worked on to require Georgia schools incorporate Asian-American history into their curriculum. Park and Au are among a small handful of Asian-American legislators in the General Assembly.
Park, who is the head of the Gwinnett legislative delegation, said the bill that is pending in the legislature is similar to one in Illinois.
"Of course, the bill that we would be working on introducing would be specific to the state of Georgia and the southeast," Park said.
As he discussed the bill, he said the Korean-American community — which he is a member of — has "done so much to ensure the economic vibrancy and cultural diversity enrichment of our community." He said the bill would require the K-12 curriculum include discussions on the contributions of individual Asian-Americans in government and the arts as well as the contributions of all Asian-American communities.
The bill would also require "that the studying of this material would constitute an affirmation by students of their commitment to respect the dignity of all races and peoples, and forever eschew every form of discrimination in their lives and their careers."
