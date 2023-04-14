The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will no longer vote on April 25 to use eminent domain to take property from a prominent Black family that has owned it for more than a century, but the family had a message for county officials on Friday.
They will not give up the land without a fight.
The Livsey family met with members of the press on Friday morning to share their memories about growing up on the property, which includes Lake Sheryl, in south Gwinnett. They also made it clear that the land is not for sale.
"We do not intend to sell," said Dorethia Livsey, who is the family's matriarch. "We have plans for the future, but the main thing is right now to hold onto our land and not to let anyone take it."
Gwinnett County officials stirred controversy when they sent Thomas Livsey Sr. a letter informing him that the county planned to use eminent domain to take two pieces of property from the family to add to a planned historical park made up from other properties the family had sold he county, including the Maguire-Livsey House, which is also known as the "Big House."
A site plan that has been circulated, after Commissioner Ben Ku posted it on Facebook, showed that the planned park would include, among other things, re-creations of slave quarters. The plans appear to indicate an intent to take the property back to what it looked like before and during the Civil War, decades before the Livsey family bought it.
After a public backlash when those plans became public earlier this month, county officials took the vote off its April 25 meeting agenda.
But, Dorethia Livsey said the commission still needs to hear from the family and the community at its April 25 meeting anyway.
"Even though they have backed down this time, we are not just accepting that," she said. "We are going to be unified."
Livsey said the family was fine with the possibility that it may not have a plan for the property in the immediate future.
"If we didn't do anything for the next five years, we still plan to hold onto this land," she said.
Alexis Livsey, 25, echoed her grandmother's sentiments. She and her children live on one of the two properties that the county tried to take through eminent domain.
"We're going to step up, we're going to speak up and we're going to speak out and show out and speak up for our land," she said. "We're not just going to let somebody take it from us."
Alexis Livsey said it would be impossible to put a price tag on the land.
"This is our life, this is our livelihood, this is our family," she said. "This is more than money. You can't ever put a price on love and family and history. It's deeper than that. Way deeper than that."
Supporters of the Livsey family say what Gwinnett County tried to do earlier this month to get the property from the family is representative of what many Black families have had to deal with for generations.
"Right now Black people are being erased from Gwinnett County," Gwinnett County NAACP President Penny Poole said.
Former state Rep. Donna McLeod said she felt some of the statements coming from county officials during the controversy over the eminent domain came off as tone death.
"You say things like, 'Oh, we're going to provide guardianship,' as if somehow these are not adults that have a sense of their own affairs," she said. "Yes, one of the family members is diminished, but not everyone."
And, it is not just the Livsey family that wants answers from the county.
County officials are also expected to face the Gwinnett Historical Restoration and Preservation Board, which has its own questions about the "Promised Land" property, at a meeting which will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center in Buford.
Board member Ann Bender said she and other members of the board have been trying to get answers since last summer about what the county is doing with the site, and what its timeline will be.
Bender said she is concerned that nothing has been done with the house, which Gwinnett has owned for about six years, and that it could reach a point where it can't be preserved if the county does not move soon.
"We want a timeline (and) we want the county to reach out to family to get stakeholders involved, not just the family but the community, because that's how projects get done," she said.
Bender said anything done with the Maguire-Livsey House has to include the story of the Livsey family. The house was originally owned by Thomas Maguire as part of a large plantation before the Civil War and his journals record Union soldiers foraging the property and stealing property while the Maguire family and its slaves hid in the woods.
The Livsey family bought more than 100 acres of the former plantation property in 1920 and many Livseys still live on the land.
"I would like to help in any way I can for them to become stakeholders in this project because the house has a history — two histories — and I think both histories need to be told, but the (Livsey) family is obviously here and they need to have their story told in the house," Bender said.
One member of the Livsey family, Jennifer Moody, expressed her own concerns about how the county has treated the Big House since it bought it.
"Nothing has been done, so my faith is not with the county," she said. "The county hasn't done anything since (it was purchased). It's been sitting. To me nothing has happened. What makes them think that we're going to trust them with this if they haven't done anything there?"
Chad Livsey, one of Thomas and Dorethia Livsey's grandchildren, said a researcher that the county had hired did not collect much on the history of the Livsey family or the larger Black community in the Promised Land community.
He previously told the Daily Post that county officials told him that, when the researcher's work was handed over to the county, included a folder labeled "Negroes" that had nothing in it.
"There's not much (history of the family recorded by the county) and, from what I've been told, there's not the resources to come down and get it," he said on Friday.
Moody said no one has to look far to get the family's history, however.
"We can give to you," she said. "Whatever you need, we're rich in history."
But, as for what the family would like to put on the property, Livseys who spoke on Friday said the entire family would have to be involved in making those decisions.
"We have specific plans but we want everybody's opinion," Chad Livsey said. "We just don't want this to be about us, the immediate family. We want the outside family too."
