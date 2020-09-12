Live Healthy Gwinnett is inviting Gwinnettians to head outdoors and get a little more yoga in their lives this month.
The healthy living organization is celebrating the fact that September is National Yoga Month by offering free Yoga in the Park events around the county. Residents can participate in these events regardless of age or skill level, but they must bring their own mat, towel and water bottle because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The physical benefits of yoga include reduced chronic pain, lower heart rate and blood pressure, improved flexibility, better body alignment and increased breathing capacity,” Live Healthy Gwinnett coordinator Carion Marcelin said. “The mental benefits of yoga and meditation are mental clarity and calmness, decreased stress, relaxation of the mind and improved concentration.”
To stage the events, Live Healthy Gwinnett is partnering with Ebb & Flow Yoga Surf Studio, The Spirit Mamma, Yoga In Daily Life-Buford, Performance Power Yoga, Flip Your Dog Yoga Center and Just Fitness 4U 24/7 Lilburn.
In addition to bringing their own equipment, participants are asked to practice social distancing at the yoga events, and wear face masks if possible when talking to the instructor, because of the pandemic.
Sessions will be held on the following dates:
♦ Sundays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Vines Park in Loganville
♦ Tuesdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Duncan Creek Park in Dacula
♦ Tuesdays, Sept. 15 and 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill
♦ Wednesdays, Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Pierce Park in Suwanee
♦ Thursdays, Sept. 17 and 24 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Club Drive Park in Lawrenceville
♦ Saturdays, Sept. 19 and 26 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Lenora Park Community Garden in Snellville
♦ Saturdays, Sept. 19 and 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula
Anyone who would like additional information about the sessions can call 770-822-3197 or visit www.LiveHealthyGwinnett.com
