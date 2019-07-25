A little customer recently set a big milestone for Delta Community Credit Union.
The credit union announced this week that it has signed up its 400,000th member. As if that number isn't significant enough, here's another key number: the milestone-setting new member is just 4-years old.
Her name is Emma Burian, whose parents recently set up new savings accounts for her and her brother, Connor. The kids' parents are also Delta Community members who use the credit union's Vinings and Johnson Ferry Road branches in Cobb County.
“We’ve been delighted with our own experience with Delta Community, and knew it was the only place to open our kids’ first accounts,” Emma’s parents, Lauren Lancaster and Anthony Burian, said in a statement released by Delta Community officials.
Delta Community officials celebrated their new milestone-setting member at their Vinings branch, where she was presented with an oversized check for $400.
The membership milestone comes after five years of growth for Delta Community Credit Union, according to CEO Hank Halter.
Although Delta Community is based out of Atlanta, it has about 30,000 members in Gwinnett alone.
“In just the past five years, we added 100,000 new members who now enjoy the benefits we offer consumers who live or work in metro Atlanta,” Halter said. “As always, our continued success and growth is sustained by the competitive products, trustworthy advice and superior customer service our employees deliver each and every day.”