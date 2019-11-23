A former Gwinnett Republican Party Chairwoman is joining the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents, Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Friday night.
Kemp appointed Rachel Little, a Loganville resident who is currently the 4th Congressional District Republican Party chairwoman, to fill a seat on the board. Little was elected the Gwinnett GOP's chairwoman in 2013 and served on Kemp's grassroots leadership team when he was running for governor.
Little is a senior paralegal for Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health division and graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in political science. She is a Leadership Gwinnett graduate and is a member of the Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Citizens Advisory Board.
She was previously appointed to Georgia Department of Driver Services board of directors and the Immigration Enforcement Review Board by former Gov. Nathan Deal.
Little was sworn in to her seat on the Board of Regents Friday.