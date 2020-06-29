Kip Madison, a 37-year old man from Lithonia, died from injuries sustained when he veered onto the northbound lane of Oak Road in Lawrenceville Saturday night and struck another vehicle head-on, Gwinnett County police said.
On June 27, at around 8:30 p.m., officers assigned to the South Precinct were dispatched to an injury crash on Oak Road near Tony Drive.
Police said Madison was driving a black Toyota Camry southbound on a curve on Oak Road just north of Tony Drive when he veered onto the northbound lane and struck a white Lexus RX350 head-on.
Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol contributed to the collision. The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
