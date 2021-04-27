Veteran prosecutor and Greater Atlanta Black Prosecutors Association President Lisamarie Bristol announced Tuesday that she plans to run for Gwinnett Solicitor General in next year's election cycle.
Bristol — an attorney since 2009 who eventually became a prosecutor and has worked in the Gwinnett and DeKalb district attorneys offices as well as the DeKalb Solicitor General's Office — is gearing up to seek the Democratic Party's nomination for the job.
Solicitor General Brian Whiteside — who is a Democrat — was elected to the job in 2018. He has not yet publicly announced whether he will seek another term next year.
“Gwinnett County needs an experienced Solicitor-General who will listen to the entire community,” Bristol said in a statement. “That includes advocating for victims while working with community partners to ensure they have the resources that they need. We can hold people accountable, while still providing tools for them to be productive members of society.”
Bristol graduated from Georgia State University's School of Law and joined the Georgia Bar 12 years ago. She worked as a public defender and handled cases in State, Superior, Traffic courts and the court of Appeals, but moved over to become a prosecutor in 2014.
On her campaign website, Bristol said she wants to reduce recidivism and "steer non-violent and young offenders away from our jails and toward getting the help they need." That includes focuses on diversion programs and alternative programs designed to give people in the criminal justice system a second chance while still making sure there is justice for crime victims and accountability for people who commit crimes.
She and her husband have three children and their family is a member of Berean Christian Church Gwinnett.
Bristol has also been named a Georgia State University Top 40 under 40 alumni; has served as chairwoman of the Shiloh cluster school council; and is a member of the Gwinnett Bar Association, the Gate City Bar Association, the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers Gwinnett Chapter, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys and the National Clearinghouse on Abuse in Later Life.
“I am running to be Gwinnett County’s next Solicitor-General to create a safer and more compassionate community. I am uniquely qualified to hold this position, and look forward to leading an office that will prosecute fairly and responsibly,” Bristol said.
“Growing up, I was surrounded by teachers and counselors who supported and uplifted me. I know that not everyone has that support, so I plan to be a voice of encouragement that will set our young offenders on the right path.”
