Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Denise R. Mitchell has picked Lisa Matic to serve as Gwinnett's new chief deputy tax commissioner.
Matic, who has worked in the tax commissioner's office since 2002, is taking the position Mitchell previously held. Mitchell was elevated to the tax commissioner position following the death of former Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter earlier this month.
“Ms. Matic has more than 20 years of experience with our office and possesses expertise in both motor vehicle and property tax,” Mitchell said. “She has a reputation for being proactive and extremely knowledgeable about the laws, rules and regulations that govern the operations of this office. I know she will admirably serve the citizens of Gwinnett County.”
Matic was previously promoted to serve as the director of property tax in February 2021. Over her two decades in the Tax Commissioner's Office, she has risen through the ranks, starting as an assistant manager, and then branch manager, senior tax business manager for the Lawrenceville tag office and then the senior tax business manager in charge of delinquent collections.
Matic received her bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in management, from Columbia Southern University. She also graduated from Gwinnett County’s LEAD Academy and the EXCEL Leadership Program.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.