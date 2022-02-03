Longtime Atlanta community and supportive housing leader Scott Walker was recently named the CEO of 3Keys.
Located throughout metro Atlanta, 3Keys provides permanent and stable supportive housing to the most vulnerable in our communities. The organization offers 47l units across five residential properties and a number of scattered site apartments. The mission of 3Keys is to provide not only housing but also supportive services to enable formerly homeless individuals living with mental illness to regain dignity and self-sufficiency in a safe and supportive community.
Walker brings to 3Keys more than 25 years experience in community social work, housing programs and education. Scott was most recently the Director of Planning and Program Operations for the City of Atlanta. In that role, he managed the budget of federal funds and entitlement programs.
He additionally provided oversight for grants and managed daily operations. Scott was also COO and vice president at CaringWorks, Inc. where he developed and managed programs for over 400 units of supporting housing in 24 different sites across greater Atlanta.
“3Keys is excited to welcome Scott Walker to our organization as its new CEO. Scott’s extensive experience in supporting and his longtime advocacy for Atlanta’s homeless population will be instrumental in 3Keys continuing service to homeless individuals across Metro Atlanta through providing its 3 keys to permanently ending homelessness: housing, help and hope," 3Keys Board of Directors chairman David Lambrecht said.
Said Walker: “My goal is to work collectively to impact the lives of the individuals 3Keys serves to ensure their experience is positive and everyone has a chance to ‘win’.”
Walker lives in Lilburn with his wife and three children.
