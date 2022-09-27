Lilburn has a lot of projects underway around the city, but perhaps no part of the city is currently seeing as much concentrated construction and new development plans as the Old Town downtown district.
Old town Lilburn has seen several projects underway in recent years. Noble Village was built across Church Street from City Hall — and it continues to be built out — while the Residences at Old Town Lilburn also went up in recent years next to City Park.
But, add up the projects that the city and its Downtown Development Authority have underway or in the works for Old Town right now, and you get a lot of construction and orange barrels in the heart of the city. A lot of it is new development as well as downtown infrastructure projects.
“It’s important to have a Downtown Development Authority that shares a common vision with the city in order to make these major improvements or public infrastructure happen,” City Manager Jenny Simpkins said.
Several major projects taking place in Lilburn right now are located in the Old Town Lilburn area, which is the city’s downtown district from Lilburn City Hall to Lilburn City Park.
The Main Street Towns at Lilburn town home development by Stanley Martin Development is under construction, with the first 11 units facing Main Street already finished. Construction is underway on the remainder of the 80 units.
Simpkins said Stanley Martin Development is building Main Street Towns at Lilburn as built-to-rent town homes.
The project will not only be residential, however. It will will include 15,000-square-feet of commercial space as well.
“There will be commercial at the corner of Lawrenceville Highway and Main Street so that entire assemblage is not going to be the residential town homes,” Simpkins said. “Facing Main Street and Lawrenceville Highway, that triangular corner of Main Street Towns at Lilburn will be commercial.”
That is not the only new commercial space being developed in Old Town Lilburn, however.
Another project that is still being worked on is new commercial development at 112 Main Street, across the street from 1910 Public House. This will entail new construction, and Simpkins said the business recruiter working on it, Edie Weintraub, is trying to secure a deal to have Hope Springs Distillery move into one of the new spaces with space for a tasting room.
Three buildings will be built at the site, joining the old Cofer building on that block of Main Street. The Cofer building will be the only existing building to remain. The others are expected to demolished, starting this week.
Hope Springs is currently located around the corner, at the end of Railroad Avenue.
“The first (new) building will be over 6,000-square-feet with an outdoor deck for dining with two restaurant anchors and Edie is working with Hope Springs Distillery to hopefully get them in that middle space on the first building so that you can kind of watch the distillery process happen while you’re in a tasting room,” Simpkins said.
A nearly 3-acre site at the corner of Main Street and First Avenue has been set aside for commercial development as well.
“The (Lilburn Downtown Development Authority) is most likely going to partner with a developer who will at least put a restaurant at the corner of First and Main, and then the remainder can be anything that the market wants it to be really,” Simpkins said.
Streetscape work is also underway on Main Street and Railroad Avenue right now. A new parking lot on Railroad Avenue, with access to 1910 Public House has already been installed and new sidewalk areas are under construction.
“We’ve got part of the Main Street streetscaping that will be done, hopefully, in the next 30 days (which) is two raised crosswalks across Main Street to slow traffic and make it more pedestrian friendly (as well as) a new four-way intersection at Main and First, street lights, sidewalks, on-street parking (and) all of those things,” Simpkins said. “So, it’s an important project.”
As for the building where Hope Springs Distillery is currently located, a developer purchased the building and is in talks with the city about building luxury apartment housing on the site.
The apartment development would have 275 units and be built around a parking deck that would have spaces for apartment residents and the public. Simpkins said the developer envisions an atmosphere similar to the Atlanta Beltline.
“Railroad Avenue is sort of the next big opportunity for redevelopment in Old Town,” she said. “What we’ve seen is investors see more than old metal warehouses and old fences to block the view from the greenway trail to the city on Railroad Avenue.
“Instead, they see luxury apartments that open up to the greenway trail, almost like what you see on the Beltline.”
One project that has hit a snag in Old Town Lilburn is the brewery and food hall that had been planned to be put in the old Building Steel Supply building on Railroad Avenue. It is located next to the property where the luxury apartments would be built.
Originally, the city was going to work with a developer, Fire Brigade Development Company LLC, on the project. The Lilburn Downtown Development Authority voted to terminate its lease agreement with the developer on Sept. 21 after Fire Brigade Development missed some financing deliverables requirements in the leasing contract.
“Everyone loves the proposal (but) we’ve got to see forward movement on renovating this property,” Simpkins said.
That puts the city back at square one in terms of deciding what to do with the property, but the city manager said Lilburn leaders still want to put a brewery and food hall in the building.
“In my humble opinion, I believe another development team will pick this up and build the same or similar concept using the same, or similar, agreements that we had in place with Fire Brigade Development company and the DDA,” Simpkins said.
“All is not lost. It just won’t be developed by who we initially thought it was going to be developed by ... (A brewery) is still the plan. We’ve had multiple developers, since the DDA voted, approach us and say, ‘Hey, I’m interested. What do you guys want to do moving forward?’ “
A new extension of Velva Way, between First Avenue and Railroad Avenue is also about to take place. Simpkins said that project has not begun yet, but the hope is that it will be completed within the next 60 days.
“If it’s not done in the next couple of months, it’s got to wait until the spring because it gets too cold (in the winter for construction),” Simpkins said.
Meanwhile, Lilburn has two projects planned that will depend on voter approval of the county’s 2023 special purpose local option sales tax referendum in November. The county government and the county’s 16 city governments are splitting the proceeds from the SPLOST.
Lilburn wants to use its share of the SPLOST proceeds to undertake a major expansion of Lilburn City Park and obtain right-of-way to extend Railroad Avenue to Terry Lane.
“We’ve really just blessed to have revenue from special purpose local option sales tax in the past and we will continue with what’s been happening to date if the 2023 referendum passes,” Simpkins said.
