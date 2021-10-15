The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning recently named its Georgia’s Pre-K Teachers of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year, with LaNita Carey from Jackson Creek Academy in Lilburn earning top honors for private centers.
The public school winner is Stephanie Curington from Kings Chapel Elementary School in Perry.
As Pre-K Teachers of the Year, Curington and Carey each receive $3,000 for themselves, $2,000 for a classroom makeover and supplies, and $2,500 to cover costs while they are out of the classroom representing Georgia’s Pre-K Program. Winners serve as ambassadors for Georgia’s Pre-K Program by public speaking, representing the program at various meetings, and modeling effective classroom practices.
The winners were selected from six semi-finalists who each received a classroom observation by a DECAL Pre-K Specialist. Each finalist submitted a small group video scored by outside judges, had a classroom observation, and faced a panel for an in-office personal interview.
“Since the beginning of Georgia’s Pre-K Program almost 30 years ago, more than 1.6 million children have entered Kindergarten better prepared to succeed in school,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “That preparation has been possible only because of dedicated Pre-K professionals who work with their students every day. Honoring exemplary Pre-K teachers by recognizing Pre-K Teachers of the Year is one way to thank them for their hard work.”
Among other requirements, candidates for Georgia’s Pre-K Teacher of the Year must have been employed as a Georgia’s Pre-K lead teacher during the 2020-2021 school year, taught as a lead teacher in a Georgia’s Pre-K classroom for a minimum of three years, and must be planning to continue as a lead teacher in a Georgia’s Pre-K classroom during the 2021-2022 school year.
This school year more than 70,000 four year olds are attending Georgia’s Pre-K Program. The voluntary, lottery-funded Pre-K program has been recognized as one of the top programs in the nation, based on quality standards, teacher qualifications, and enrollment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.