Lilburn City Manager Bill Johnsa said former assistant city manager Doug Stacks could have been in line to someday become the city's top administrator.
Instead, Stacks resigned nearly a year and a half ago after allegedly admitting to Johnsa that he accepted bribes as part of a scandal that officials also claim the chairman of the city's Downtown Development Authority board and a real estate broker were involved in.
"I fully trusted Doug," Johnsa said. "I worked with Doug for 10 years. He was hired a few months before I came in 2008, and we had big plans for Doug. I mean Doug was very bright and actually, to be honest with you, we were working and transitioning him with the possibility of becoming the city manager upon my retirement.
"So, to say it's a shock is — yeah, it's very shocking."
Stacks, who was Lilburn's former planning and economic development director before he became assistant city manager in July 2019, was arrested over the weekend in relation to the bribery scandal.
The arrest followed a Jan. 27 grand jury indictment which outlines eight charges of bribery against Stacks, who no longer works for the city, as well as nine counts of bribery against former Lilburn DDA Chairman Norman Nash and four counts against David Kennedy.
Gwinnett jail records show Stacks was arrested on a bench warrant on Saturday, with bond set at $35,000. He was released the same day.
"We have been in contact with the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office regarding the allegations and expected the recent indictment," Stacks' attorney, Matthew Crosby, said in a statement. "At this time, we are thoroughly investigating the claims and researching the legal issues involved. Any further comment on the pending litigation would be improper at this stage."
Steve Reilly, one of the attorneys listed in court records for Nash, could not be reached for comment Monday. Contact information for Kennedy was not immediately available, and he had no attorney listed in court records.
The indictment lists several occasions between November 2014 and December 2018 where Stacks allegedly accepted bribes to influence rezoning actions, performance of property acquisition or sale and economic development strategies.
The scheme allegedly entailed more than $200,000 in bribes, based on figures listed in the indictment, although the court filing does leave the total amount open ended with some amounts listed as "more than" or "greater than" a benchmark amount.
"We're handling it, but of course they still maintain presumption of innocence and they have a right to a jury trial by their peers," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.
Johnsa questioned Stacks about "possible illegal payments received as a result of city/Downtown Development Authority land transactions" on Aug. 22, 2019, according to a statement from the city.
The city manager said he had concerns prior to that after he heard a mention of a second amendment to a contract for property that was to be developed across the street from City Hall. Johnsa said he was interested in what was done with the property and asked Stacks to provide him with a copy of the amendment.
Johnsa said he had to ask Stacks a couple of times for the contract, and when he got a copy of it, noticed a company owned by Kennedy was involved. The city manager said Kennedy and Nash had an existing business relationship.
Johnsa also said he noticed Nash had already signed the amendment even though the DDA board had not yet voted on it, so the city manager said he asked Stacks about it.
"I could tell by the look on his face something wasn't right so I kept on for a couple of days, pressing him on this transaction," Johnsa said. "I finally just brought him in my office and said, 'I'm going to ask you this question and you better answer truthfully. Do you know of Norman Nash illegally gaining financially from any transaction within the city?'
"He said, 'Yes,' which, you know, floored me. I said, 'Well, the second question then, Doug, is that have you personally, as an employee of the city, gained financially from any transaction from the city or the DDA?' And, he said, 'Yes,' that he had received a $10,000 cash payment from David Kennedy."
Stacks resigned four days later on Aug. 26, after Johnsa questioned him again about it — this time with the city's human resources director present. Johnsa had also already contacted both the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office and Lilburn Police Department, and an investigation into the issue underway by that point.
Then-Mayor Johnny Crist and the Lilburn City Council, as well as members of the Lilburn DDA had also already been made aware of the situation by that point, according to Johnsa.
"Once it was discovered, once I found out about it, we dealt with it immediately," Johnsa said. "We don't tolerate that here. That was dealt with swiftly."
Nash was later removed from his position by the rest of the DDA board in February 2020, officially because he was unable to attend meetings because of medical issues.
"At the time, obviously I knew (about the bribery allegations) and the DDA members knew this, but ... this was not something the pubic was aware of since it was an ongoing investigation," Johnsa said.
Johnsa also stressed "there was no direct embezzlement whatsoever, there's money taken from the city financial accounts and/or the DDA financial accounts." The city spent a longtime afterward looking into the matter to see if anyone else was involved, but Johnsa said he could not find any evidence that suggested other DDA board members or city employees were involved.
According to the indictment and Johnsa, Stacks allegedly accepted bribes for:
• Influencing the rezoning of a property at 190 Parkview Road and Arcado Road from commercial to residential ($8,833.33 bribe on Nov. 14, 2014 alleged). Nash allegedly gave Stacks a check for that amount on that day, according to the indictment.
• Influencing "performance of property acquisition, sale and/or economic development strategies" for a 9.74-acre property located at 4572 Lawrenceville Highway, where the new Lilburn Police Department facility was eventually built ($56,538.33 bribe on Sept. 25, 2015 alleged), Nash allegedly gave Stacks a check for "an amount greater than" $40,000 on that date, according to the indictment.
• Influencing "performance of property acquisition, sale and/or economic development strategies" for property located at 147 and 157 Main St., that was purchased by the DDA ($8,372.44 bribe on April 13, 2016 alleged, Nash also listed as a recipient)
• Influencing on zoning for the Enclave Townhomes project, which was a private project ($31,051.13 bribe on July 8, 2016 alleged). Nash accused of giving Stacks a check for that amount as well as a $8,372.44 check on that date, according to the indictment.
• Influencing "performance of property acquisition, sale and/or economic development strategies" for the Noble Village development, which was a DDA-driven project (More than $65,000 in bribes from Kennedy between July 1, 2017 and Dec. 25 2017 alleged, Nash also listed as a recipient)
• Influencing "performance in zoning activities" for the Luxomni Point development, which was a private project (No money amount listed, but bribe alleged to have been received on July 28, 2017)
• Influencing "performance of property acquisition, sale and/or economic development strategies" for the Indian Trail Distribution Center project, which was built on land the DDA sold for private development ($5,000 bribe from Kennedy alleged to have been received on June 19, 2018, Nash also listed as a recipient)
• Influencing zoning for the Preserve at Killian Hill development, which was a private project (No money amount listed, but bribe alleged to have been received on Dec. 5, 2018)
The indictment also states Kennedy allegedly gave Stacks and Nash checks "in amounts greater than $45,000" on Dec. 15, 2018 "with the purpose of influencing them in the performance of zoning activities, property acquisition and/or economic development strategies" for an unspecified project or projects.
