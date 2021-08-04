Cars are shown traveling southbound on Lawrenceville Highway, south of Killian Hill Road, in this image from Google Street View. Lilburn officials announced the city has partnered with the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority and the Lilburn Community Improvement District to hire a consultant to help the city attract high quality restaurants and retail to the Lawrencevile Highway business corridor.
Lilburn officials are looking to revitalize the Lawrenceville Highway business corridor.
They want to bring in high quality restaurants as well as retail businesses to the corridor, and they are taking a new approach of redevelopment on one of the city's busiest corridors: they're hiring a consultant and recruiter.
The city announced Monday that it has partnered with the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority and the Lilburn Community Improvement District to retain the services of Retail Strategies LLC. The firm will be tasked with helping the city attract new businesses to the Lawrenceville Highway corridor, starting this month.
"(The city, DDA and CID) are splitting the costs evenly to hire Retail Strategies, LLC for consulting services that will include research into Lilburn’s retail trade area, in-market real estate analysis, and proactive retail recruitment," Lilburn Community Development Administrator Brian Burchik said. "The contract for consulting services covers a three year period, and this work aligns with the City’s goal of adding additional quality restaurants and retail to the primary business corridor of Lawrenceville Highway."
Retail Strategies has also done a preliminary analysis for the city, and identified a trade area that includes more than 58,000 consumers. The analysis also determined that consumers spend more than $22 million on goods and services outside of the city.
Retail Strategies also identified more than 15 businesses that have opened in communities that are similar to Lilburn, but have not opened in Lilburn itself, according to Burchik.
"This information shows a tremendous opportunity to recruit new, quality of life enhancing, retailers and restaurants to the community to keep dollars local," he said. "Lilburn leaders are very excited to begin this intentional effort."
