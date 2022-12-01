The Lilburn Women's Club "Dictionary Project" is one pursuit that the group is very passionate about.
This year the project continued, with the club providing special dictionaries to all area third-grade students in Lilburn elementary schools.
In the spring of 2022, club officials said they applied for a grant from the “Believe in Reading” organization owned by the Steve and Loree Potash Family Foundation. The club received a $2,000 grant from the foundation which allowed the group to reach its goal of serving the Lilburn area public schools and their students. In addition, the club also received a grant from Walton EMC in the amount of $500 in addition to member donations.
Working with partners from the Mail & Package Center, Sweetwater Masonic Lodge #431 and the Lilburn Business Association, the Lilburn Woman’s Club said it was able to meet its goal and distribute dictionaries to all Lilburn elementary school third-graders.
Delivery of the dictionaries was completed on Nov. 30. Officials from the Lilburn Woman’s Club said they are proud to have donated almost 1,300 dictionaries to the project this year.
The project is guided under the Education & Libraries program but open to all members to participate, club officials said.
"The most recent success stories came from two new assistant principals at two of our schools," the club said in a press release. "One conveyed that the third-grade teachers expressed to her how much they appreciated these books. They said it helps them fulfill their study plans and assess the students at the end of each year.
"The other said when she spoke to the teachers about a date for the deliveries of the dictionaries, they were excited to hear they would once again receive the books as they have an increased focus on vocabulary this year.
"The students also love the resource information these provide and share with their families, many of whom have English as their second language."
For more info about the club, go to lilburnwomansclub.org.
