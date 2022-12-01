Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 9.53.55 AM.png

Left to Right: Lilburn Woman’s Club members Karen Snavely, Kathy Mattox, Pat Shaver, Gloria Sill, Pat Otwell and Charleen Ray pose at Lilburn Elementary school after donating dictionaries to all third-grade students.

 Photo: Lilburn Women's Club

The Lilburn Women's Club "Dictionary Project" is one pursuit that the group is very passionate about.

This year the project continued, with the club providing  special dictionaries to all area third-grade students in Lilburn elementary schools.