Left to Right: Lilburn Woman’s Club members Kathy Mattox, Pat Baker, Laurie Benken, Beth Werve, Pat Shaver, Kathy Shepherd, Nancy Chilcoat and Deborah Shields pose with thank you signs given to the club in recognition of its donation of special dictionaries to all Lilburn area third-grade students.
The Dictionary Project was started in Lilburn by the Lilburn Woman’s Club several years ago, and each year the club strives to provide special dictionaries to all area third-grade students in Lilburn elementary schools.
In the spring of 2021, the club applied for a grant from the “Believe in Reading” organization owned by the Steve and Loree Potash Family Foundation. The club received a $3,000 grant from the foundation which allowed the club to reach its goal of serving the Lilburn area public schools and their students. In addition, the club also received a grant from Walton EMC fin the amount of $250.
Working with partners from Lilburn Lion’s Club, Sweetwater Masonic Lodge #431 and the Lilburn Business Association, the Lilburn Woman’s Club was able to distribute dictionaries to all Lilburn elementary school third-graders.
Delivery of the dictionaries was completed by Oct. 15. Officials from the Lilburn Woman’s Club said they are proud to have donated more than 1,300 dictionaries through the project this year.
