The city of Lilburn will host a free vaccination event on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Lilburn Police Department/Municipal Court complex, which is located at 4600 Lawrenceville Highway NW.

Lilburn officials said first, second and booster dosages of Pfizer and Moderna will be available along with single dosages of Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer pediatric dosages will also be available.

To schedule an appointment, go to: https://curogram.com/registrations/6164216818fe6d009fed3159

Car seat safety checks will also be available, city officials said.

The event is sponsored by the Lilburn Police Department, Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

