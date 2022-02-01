featured Lilburn to offer free vaccination event on Friday From staff reports Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MarianVejcik Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Lilburn will host a free vaccination event on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The event will be held at the Lilburn Police Department/Municipal Court complex, which is located at 4600 Lawrenceville Highway NW.Lilburn officials said first, second and booster dosages of Pfizer and Moderna will be available along with single dosages of Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer pediatric dosages will also be available. To schedule an appointment, go to: https://curogram.com/registrations/6164216818fe6d009fed3159Car seat safety checks will also be available, city officials said.The event is sponsored by the Lilburn Police Department, Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Gwinnett County DA's Office: Several local convenience stores are selling products that contain illegal — and potentially fatal — forms of THCLawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis suspended in wake of sexual harassment investigation into police departmentDuluth gun store employee claimed he shot boss in self defenseChild, 8, accidentally shoots himself at Chipotle in SnellvilleSnellville man arrested in Jones County, accused of shooting a deputyHere's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centersCold front heading for Georgia, expected to bring temperatures that feel like single digits Friday nightGwinnett County police ID driver who was shot, later crashed into tree on Rockbridge RoadLawrenceville resident, who taught at Salem High School, charged in altercation with student in Rockdale CountyCDC adds 5 more Caribbean islands to its highest level of travel risk CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 23, 2022Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 30 2022ON THE MARKET: Privacy, seclusion are the highlights of this Buford area home that sits on nearly 13 acresPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 28-30PHOTOS: Pictures of the people and places from Gwinnett's pastON THE MARKET: The views from this home on Lake Lanier have us ready for summerIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 24-30PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 24Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 CommentedDA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Democrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)Ahmaud Arbery's murderers receive life sentences (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2)Another waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVID (2) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back 