The Lilburn Woman’s Club’s Conservation and International Outreach partnered together this month to host the Lilburn Shoe Drive.
Volunteers exceeded the goal, which was to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes. There were 3,654 pairs of shoes collected and kept out of our landfills. The women’s club said the shoes were shipped to developing countries to create jobs.
All donated shoes were redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small-business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sale of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
Camp Creek Elementary, RD Head Elementary, Brookwood High School through Brookwood Aquaponics and Kids Come First all hosted shoe drives. Local businesses — such as Beans and Butter Coffeehouse, Five Oaks Florist, BB&T Lilburn Branch, Lisa Richardson-State Farm Insurance, Lilburn Lawnmower, Snellville Automotive and Lilburn Farmers Market — volunteered to be drop off locations. The Rescue Crew and Iglesia Bethesda were also contributors to the drive.
“It truly took a village to reach and surpass this impressive goal!” LWC said in a press release.
“Thank you for everyone who helped.”