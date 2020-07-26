Lilburn sailor serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Paul Vance, from Lilburn, scans the horizon using a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson. The Ralph Johnson is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

 Photo: U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier

The Ralph Johnson is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

