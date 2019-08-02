Lilburn police are hoping the community joins in its 10th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, an event aimed at promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
The event, which will begin at 6 p.m. and will end with a police K-9 demonstration from 8 to 8:30 p.m, will be held at Plaza Las Americas, which is located at 733 Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn.
At the event, attendees will have an opportunity to meet staff from local and county police, fire and other public safety agencies. Various vehicles will be on display and guests can learn about safety and crime prevention.
"We're grateful to all of the participating agencies that help make this event such a success," Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley said. "The public gets to meet the officers protecting their community, ask questions, and learn about crime prevention."
National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August. This year, more than 38.5 million people in more than 16,500 communities around the U.S. and Canada are expected to participate in the event, which is in its 36th year nationally.
Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is designed to to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals to warn them that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Lilburn's 2018 event was ranked No. 25 among small cities nationwide that held the event, and it was the fifth year in a row that the Lilburn event was recognized by the National Association of Town Watch.
For more information, visit cityoflilburn.com.