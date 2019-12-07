Lilburn Mayor Johnny Crist said the annual Lilburn Christmas Parade is like “Americana at its best.”
“What I think is so important is for communities to come together for fun cultural events,” Crist said.
Last year, weather forced Lilburn to postpone and eventually cancel its annual tradition for the first time in the event's history. Rain washed out the initial parade date, then the makeup date as well. This parade was two years in the making.
On Saturday morning, Crist, members of the Lilburn City Council and Grand Marshall and 2019 Teacher of the Year Heidi Campbell led a procession that drove through Old Town Lilburn. The honored guests were waving while sitting on the back seat of classic cars. They tossed candy to spectators as they drove between storefronts on Main Street near Lula Street.
The Lilburn Christmas parade is at least a 30-year tradition Crist said. Some in attendance haven’t missed one in more than 11 years. That’s the case for Rose and Mike Lowe. They have attended Lilburn’s annual morning parade since before they moved to Lilburn 11 years ago. The Lowes previously lived in Norcross. Mike led a Boy Scout troop and would make the trip from Norcross to walk in the parade with his troop.
“A lot of times we see our neighbors here, it’s just fun,” Rose said.
They said after the parade they typically frequent some local shops — including Antiques in Old Town on the corner of Lula and Main from where they caught most of the parade.
For them, the parade is also a galvanizing event for the Lilburn community and a chance for locals to come outside for a collective experience.
“We’re going to go over to Smoke Rise (Country Club) Christmas event after this,” Mike said. “We try to do some things around this area.”
For others the parade is a new tradition. That was the case for the Popicks. Three generations of Popicks were at the parade. Katy carried her 16-month-old son, Patrick, or pushed him in a stroller occasionally. She moved to Lilburn 11 months ago, shortly after Patrick was born, to settle into a community with a reputation for good schools. For her and her mother Maureen, Saturday’s parade was their first in Lilburn. Moving from Atlanta proper, they got a classic small-town experience.
“Trying to come out to the different events,” Katy said. “I was saying to my mom on the way here, ‘The more people that come out, the more events they’ll have.’ So it’s good for the community.”
Crist said the parade is a chance to break down perceived barriers between law enforcement, city government and residents.
“We want to break down that wall that says, ‘The police doesn’t like me,’” Crist said. “Then, a lot of community groups get in.”
A bevy of local businesses and sponsors drove cars or floats. Three local high schools — Parkview, Berkmar and Meadowcreek — entered their marching bands. They were sandwiched between Cub Scout packs, local churches and civic organizations. After a late start at about 10:15 a.m., the procession was over at about 11 a.m. and the crowd headed to City Hall for activities.
The Lilburn Christmas parade comes two weeks after the annual tree lighting ceremony which took place on Nov. 23 this year, one of the earliest celebrations in the county. The tree lighting ceremony and the Christmas parade have historically been separated, but in the near future that may not be the case. Crist there’s been some consideration in combining the parade and tree lighting ceremony, back-to-back, offering guests the unique experience of a nighttime parade.
“We’re getting a little full for the tree lighting up at city hall,” Crist said. “I’ve never been to an evening Christmas parade, so we’ll see how it goes.”