A Lilburn man has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to paying $20,000 in cash to secure a contract at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Hayat Choudhary, the CEO of Atlanta Airport Shuttle Services Inc., which did business as Meskerem Restaurant, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Choudhary, 58, told Daily Post media partner Fox 5 Atlanta that he was advised to pay the bribe to get a city contact.
“I regret what I did,” Choudhary told Fox 5 Atlanta.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Atlanta’s Department of Procurement announced plans to award a 10-year contract, with a three-year renewal option, for a vendor who would operate a kitchen and restaurant at the airport’s Ground Transportation Building on May 2, 2017. The goal was for the eatery to serve taxi, limousine and rideshare drivers who provided transportation to passengers going to and from the airport.
It was projected that the kitchen and restaurant would generate $200,000 in revenues while generating an annual rent income to the city of $13,000.
The Department of Procurement official, identified by federal officials only as “Official-1,” was responsible for overseeing the bidding process. That meant they had influence over who received the contract and federal prosecutors said Choudhary paid “Official-1” a $10,000 bribe after the contract was announced.
Prosecutors said “Official-1” then told Choudhary that he would have to pay an additional $10,000 bribe if he wanted to win the contract. He then won the contract after the second bribe was paid.
“The public expects that government contracts are awarded solely based on merit,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “As the defendant learned, there are serious consequences for those who believe they can bribe their way into a contract. We will continue to vigorously investigate pay-to-play schemes at all levels of government.”
Said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta: “Choudhary’s actions erode the public’s trust in a process that is meant to be fair to all contract applicants. Hopefully this sentencing will help restore some of that trust, or at least send a message that the FBI is determined to pursue anyone who would undermine the integrity of how contracts are awarded.”
