The University of North Georgia Alumni Association, Inc. recently honored Claire Allinson as a 2020 Paul M. Hutcherson Outstanding Student Award recipient. Each year, the Alumni Association awards a UNG student with this award who exemplifies the highest ideals of citizenship encouraged of all students.
Allinson, a Lilburn resident and a member of the class of 2020, was a member of the UNG Honors Program and was involved in the following extra-curricular activities on campus: Student Government Association, Nighthawks Entertainment, Summer Orientation, Math Club, Delta Phi Epsilon, UNG Ultimate Frisbee team and Ropes Course.
