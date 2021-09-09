Daniele Roberts, a Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver, and her husband and two daughters have folded 2,977 origami paper cranes which will be used to create what Lilburn officials say is "a stunning public art memorial."
Daniele Roberts, a Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver, and her husband and two daughters have folded 2,977 origami paper cranes which will be used to create what Lilburn officials say is "a stunning public art memorial."
Lilburn resident Daniele Roberts and her family have spent months working on a project to honor the lives of those who were lost in the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.
On Saturday, the project will come to fruition as Roberts' Paper Cranes Art Installation is unveiled at Lilburn City Park.
Roberts, a Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver, and her husband and two daughters have folded 2,977 origami paper cranes which will be used to create what Lilburn officials say is "a stunning public art memorial." The paper cranes will be suspended from a large oak tree in the city's main park.
Each paper crane has one victim’s name handwritten on it, along with the 20th anniversary date of 9/11/21. It is a project that Roberts and her family thought about for years.
In partnership with the City of Lilburn, Roberts’ art installation will be introduced to the public with a brief ceremony on Saturday at noon. Lilburn Mayor Tim Dunn will speak at the ceremony, and the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office will be on hand along with the Lilburn Police Department and Gwinnett Fire and Emegency Services.
The ceremony will take place next to the art installation, which is located directly in front of the children’s playground. The public is welcome to attend this ceremony, and city officials said the art installation will remain up for any one to view it throughout the entire weekend.
The installation will be taken down Sept. 13, city officials said, and various strands of the cranes will be donated for local organizations to display.
You can learn more about the project on Facebook with the group “2977 Cranes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.