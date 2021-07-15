Lilburn officials are teaming up with property owners at a shopping center on Lawrenceville Highway to clean up more than 3,000 illegally dumped tires, the city announced on Thursday.
The tires had been dumped behind Lilburn Market Center, but city officials did not specify who they believe may have dumped them there. The cleanup is expected to take several days to complete, with Lilburn Public Works Director Mike Helton overseeing the process.
"The City of Lilburn is partnering with private property owners to resolve a devastating, expensive environmental issue," Lilburn spokesman Brian Burchik said in a statement. "The city of Lilburn has an agreement with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for reimbursement of the costs for the cleanup, which will be $12,000+."
Lilburn Market Center is located at 4805 Lawrenceville Highway, at the intersection with Killian Hill Road and near Lilburn City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.