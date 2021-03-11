Lilburn police said they caught two men allegedly dumping used tires illegally at a privately-owned commercial site on Wednesday.
Atlanta resident Melvin Bernard Head and one other man, who police did not identify, were detained. Head was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and giving a false name. The criminal attempt charge was for the attempt to illegally dump the tires at the site. The other man received a copy of his charges and was released.
"On March 10, 2021 around 3 p.m., officers and investigators of the Lilburn Police Department were alerted to a rental truck at the location with two men observed beginning to unload tires," Capt. Scott Bennett said. "The officers immediately responded to the location and were able to identify the truck as it left the scene and effect a traffic stop."
Police did not specify the location where Head and the other man tried to dump the tires, but they did say it has been a problem site for awhile.
"The area in question literally has thousands of used tires illegally dumped there by person(s) unknown," Bennett said. "Due to the fact it is adjacent to a retention pond the clean-up will be extensive and costly, affecting the city of Lilburn and its residents for years to come."
This is also not the first time Head has faced a charge like this. Gwinnett County Jail records show he was arrested by Lilburn police in January 2015 for dumping hazardous waste among other charges.
Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley said the tips from residents as well as the business owners about the illegal dumping incident involving Head and the other man show the benefit of the community and police having a working relationship.
“This investigation illustrates how our police officers, working with members of our community, partnered to stop and mitigate an on-going illegal dumping of toxic waste investigation," Hedley said. "I am extremely grateful for this partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.