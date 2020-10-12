A Lilburn police officer is being recognized for his efforts to save the engineer and conductor from a train that derailed in the city over the weekend.
Senior Police Officer Almedin Ajanovic was heading home from an off-duty job early Sunday morning when heard dispatched about the derailment and fire on the CSX line in the city.
Ajanovic headed to Main Street and Camp Creek Road in Old Town Lilburnto offer his assistance, according to Capt. Scott Bennett. He went into the woods along the tracks and the Camp Creek Greenway when he saw a “massive fireball” as he heard an explosion.
He then spotted the train wreckage.
“He was able to hear male voices in distress and called out to them,” Bennett said. “Seeing a man standing on the train and observing a large amount of red fluid all around, he asked if there were others on the train and was told just one and they were together. Ignoring the heat from the fire and and a “Danger High Voltage” sign on the side of the train, SPO Ajanovic climbed on the wrecked rail cars to help both men down.”
The heavy rains from Hurricane Delta that moved through metro Atlanta this weekend washed out train tracks in Lilburn early Sunday morning, causing the train to derail, several rail cars to catch on fire and, as a result, prompting an evacuation of homes in the surrounding area.
Lt. Justin Wilson said firefighters were called to the scene of the derailment, which was on the CSX line near Main Street and Camp Creek Parkway, at 1:43 a.m. A 9-1-1 caller said two CSX employees were trying to get out of the train and that it was taking on water.
Firefighters were already in the area looking into reports of a woods fire on Bailey Drive, which they discovered was related to the train derailment.
“On arrival, crews found what would later be confirmed as 38 railcars derailed between Main Street NW and Rockbridge Road NW,” Wilson said. “A Unified Command with representatives from Gwinnett Fire and Lilburn Police was established at Lilburn City Park. Several railcars were engulfed in flames shortly after arrival between Jon Jeff Drive NW and Bailey Drive SW.”
After Ajanovic got the train’s conductor and engineer to safety near Main Street, they were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Gov. Brian Kemp praised Ajanovic for his efforts.
"Please join me in thanking Officer AJ Ajanovic, who saved the lives of two conductors on a derailed train Sunday," Kemp said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. "Across our state, we are grateful for heroes in law enforcement, like AJ, who don’t run away from danger, but selflessly run in to help their fellow Georgians."
Meanwhile, hazmat crews began atmospheric monitoring for hazardous materials. Wilson said they did encounter some problems with initiating spill control measures because of a swollen creek.
“With the fire involving hazardous materials, a decision was made to begin evacuation of the area closest to the fire,” Wilson said. “Lilburn Police and firefighters assisted with this task and the Reverse 911 system was activated by the Gwinnett County E911 Communications Center. The Reverse 911 system contacted land lines within a half-mile radius of the incident and instructed people to evacuate the area until further notice.”
Firefighting crews did set up apparatuses on both sides of the fire in an effort to prevent the fire from moving through the wood lines and to protect nearby homes. They also used an unmanned master stream appliance to cool off the railcars that had been exposed to the fire.
It was not until about 5:30 a.m. that crews felt they brought the fire under control enough and gotten the air quality to a level where they felt it was safe to let residents return to the homes.
“Multiple agencies were involved in bringing the situation under control in the early morning hours,” Wilson said. “CSX representatives arrived on scene quickly and began a massive mobilization of response personnel. Lilburn Police, Gwinnett County Police and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office supported the operations with evacuations and traffic control in the area. Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources responded to the scene to investigate the impacts on storm water runoff.”
DeKalb County Fire Rescue’s Hazmat Team also provided assistance and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division responded to the incident as well.
“Firefighters will continue to remain on scene and support CSX operations as needed,” Wilson said. “CSX is working with environmental cleanup companies to minimize impact to the environment.”
