Police Chief Bruce Hedley walked through the new Lilburn Police Department and Municipal Court Complex Wednesday afternoon as he showed both his mom and wife the department’s new space.
The new building is located at 4600 Lawrenceville Hwy. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, as the completion of the new building will allow the police department to say goodbye to their current building, which Hedley said they outgrew years ago.
“It’s not every day you have a new municipal building of any sort, but the new police department is a really big deal for the community because we provide such critical services and it’s just good timing for me as chief,” Hedley said. “It’s an honor knowing that I grew up in this city and now someday I will pass this on to another chief that can further serve the citizens for a long time. And to come and to have my mom and wife here, it’s just an added bonus.”
Hedley said the department’s staff has almost doubled to 40 since the old building was built 26 years ago. He said the building was starting to fall apart, and the department, as well as the city, needed to make a decision about what to do.
“Either we were going to spend a lot of money refurbishing the entire building or have a new complex,” he said. “They had a bigger picture planned for the park, so they thought to relocate the police department to an area that was more accessible, more visible for the public, centrally located so we have faster response times to calls and things like that and repurpose the building or maybe replace it with something different and more in line with their vision of the downtown redevelopment.”
Hedley said he thought the day would never come that they would get to walk into a new building with more space and flexibility to do their work. A few years ago, he said, the department had six supervisors in one office sharing one computer and one phone.
“That’s how fast we outgrew that building and this is a well-deserved compliment to the hard work that they provide to our citizens day to day,” Hedley said.
On Wednesday, the building had not been completely finished, but Hedley said it was important to hold the ribbon cutting so that Mayor Johnny Crist could see it as the sitting mayor. Crist resigned earlier this year to seek a seat in the Georgia General Assembly.
“It was that important to us that you say what you have to say today in front of all of us, and I wanted to thank you for everything you’ve done for me and the PD,” Hedley said to Crist. “You’ve been an amazing mayor, and I hope your replacement does the same for us.”
Crist said the facility was like giving the Lilburn Police Department “one of the finest tools the county has seen.” He said while the old facility served the department and the city well, it reached its lifetime effectiveness.
“With this new tool, officers will have a real office, not a converted jail cell…,” Crist said. “This new tool is located right here on the busiest thoroughfare in our city so our officers can further reduce response time to pursue calls without screaming through the downtown neighborhood with sirens and flashing blue lights.”
With this new tool, Crist said officers and personnel will actually have a training facility. He said they’ll no longer have to convert the city council chambers or the judges’ chambers into a training facility. In fact, Hedley said the most recent citizens police academy will get to train out of the new building.
Emily Harvey, municipal court administrator, also said the new building will allow the department to have a more public presence with newer technology. It will also be able to expedite things electronically for the courts, she said.
“This is as close to completion that we’ve seen,” Harvey said Wednesday. “It’s beautiful.”
She said their first court session inside the new building will be March 10.
“We hope the public enjoys this easy access and takes advantage of the many great programs our department offers from this building,” Hedley said. “We are excited to soon occupy this beautiful building and roll up our sleeves to get to work making Lilburn the safest city possible.”
