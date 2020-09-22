On Tuesday, law enforcement conducted a search at a property in Lilburn where a female said she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted for an extended period of time.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported the victim was a 19-year-old woman and that two men were arrested following the search. Police had planned to search the property on Wednesday but decided to conduct it earlier after a second woman in her 40s came forward and said she had also been held against her will at the property, which is located at 5148 Hood Road.
Lilburn police said they worked with the Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett Sheriff's Office, Gwinnett District Attorney's Office and the Gwinnett Metro Task Force to serve a search warrant at the property.
"Investigators from the Lilburn Police Department have been conducting an investigation for the last several days into numerous allegations stemming from an incident at the address occurring earlier this month," Lilburn Police Capt. Scott H. Bennett said.
"Specifically, a female victim escaped from the house and alleged she had been held there against her will for an extended period of time and sexually assaulted while she was there."
Lilburn police began their investigation into the property after they received a 9-1-1 call on the evening of Sept. 11 about the female victim. At that time, they met with the victim and took her to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for a medical evaluation and to receive treatment.
"Investigators have been diligently following up on information provided by the victim bringing us to this point today," Bennett said.
A third woman, as well as a large amount of a substance believed to possibly be methamphetamine, was found at the property during the search, according to FOX 5.
