The Lilburn City Council is planning to hold three public hearings on a proposal to keep the city's millage rate the same for this year's tax bills.
The city plans to keep the millage rate, which is used to determine how much someone owes in property taxes, at 4.43 mills. While the millage rate will be the same, city officials expect it will produce property tax revenues that will be 2.7% higher than than they were in 2020, which can happen if the tax digest grows and property values increase. That increase equates to a total of $2.32 million in additional property tax revenues.
"This estimate includes changes in the assessed value of properties, pending appeals, and new growth," city officials said in an announcement. "The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is approximately $12.88 and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $200,000 is approximately $14.72."
The first two hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 5, while the final hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on July 12. Residents will be allowed to offer public comment on the proposed rate at those hearings. The City Council is scheduled to vote on adoption of the millage rate at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on July 12.
The hearings, as well as the July 12 council meeting, will be held at Lilburn City Hall, which is located at 340 Main Street.
