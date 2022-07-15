Lilburn is preparing to have 2.3 miles of streets in the city resurfaced in the near future.
The City Council approved a $559,810 street resurfacing contract with Allied Paving Contractors Inc. this week. The contract covers 12 resurfacing projects which are expected to begin in mid-August and be completed by Nov. 5.
Each project is expected to take no more than two weeks to complete.
"Funding for this contract will come from the American Rescue Plan Act," city officials said in a statement. "Depending on individual road conditions, the anticipated work includes filling in cracks as well as patching, resurfacing and replacing stop bars, speed humps and crosswalks."
This week's contract approval comes a month after the City Council hired Athens-based Garrett Paving Company for $233,000 to repave portions of Joy Lane, Bridgewater Drive, and Nantucket Drive. Those repaving projects, like the ones approved this week, are expected to be completed in early November depending on the weather.
The city used state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant and voter-approved 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds to pay for the project Garrett Paving Company is working on.
As for the 2,3 miles of streets that Allied Paving Contractors will be working on, however, they include the following areas:
• Rosestone Drive from Sunfield Drive to Sunfield Drive
• Birdlake Drive from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
• Brandlwood Court from Brandlwood Way to Sunfield Drive
• Brandlwood Way from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac
• Sunfield Drive from Burns Road to cul-de-sac
• Halfmoon Hollow from Rosestone Drive to Rosestone Drive
• Halfmoon Court from Halfmoon Hollow to cul-de-sac
• Lake Ridge Trail from Indian Trail Road to Brandlwood Way
• Old Manor Road from Hillcrest Road to Lake Ridge Trail
• Eagles Pass from Rosestone Drive to Burns Road
• Houndstooth Trail from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
• Courting Lane from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
